Independence Day 2020: Amul shares ‘taste of freedom’ post to celebrate the day

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:02 IST

Every year on 15th August the nation celebrates Independence Day to commemorate the day on which India got its freedom from the British rule. This year also people are taking to social media platforms to express themselves on this special day. Dairy cooperative Amul has now joined the celebration with a creative doodle to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram they shared an image featuring the iconic Amul girl. Take a look at what they shared:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has gathered more than 1,400 likes – and counting. Amul’s tweet has also gathered more than 1,100 likes. From writing “Happy Independence Day” to praising their creativity, people shared various replies.

HAPPY स्वतंत्रता Day😊

जय HIND🇮🇳

JAI भारत🇮🇳

VANDE MATRAM🙏 pic.twitter.com/9P1kGq3uf8 — Priya (@Chhoti17priya) August 15, 2020

Amul greetings are truly Anmol !!🤓👍👌... Amul definitely knows best , where it’s bread is buttered 🤣🤔🙏🏻👌🙏 — Sher-lok Om s (@LalkaTaxService) August 15, 2020

🙏🏼 🇮🇳 ♥ Jai Hind, Jai Hind Hind Ki Sena — Sunil Nair (@sunilemobility) August 15, 2020

Vande Mataram. 🙏 — rkam (@rajanivkamath) August 15, 2020

What do you think of Amul’s Independence Day post?

