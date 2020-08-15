e-paper
Independence Day 2020: Amul shares 'taste of freedom' post to celebrate the day

Independence Day 2020: Amul shares ‘taste of freedom’ post to celebrate the day

Independence Day 2020: Taking to both Twitter and Instagram Amul shared an image featuring the iconic Amul girl.

Independence Day 2020: People shared various comments on Amul’s post.
Independence Day 2020: People shared various comments on Amul’s post. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Every year on 15th August the nation celebrates Independence Day to commemorate the day on which India got its freedom from the British rule. This year also people are taking to social media platforms to express themselves on this special day. Dairy cooperative Amul has now joined the celebration with a creative doodle to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram they shared an image featuring the iconic Amul girl. Take a look at what they shared:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has gathered more than 1,400 likes – and counting. Amul’s tweet has also gathered more than 1,100 likes. From writing “Happy Independence Day” to praising their creativity, people shared various replies.

What do you think of Amul’s Independence Day post?

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

