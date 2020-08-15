Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence
Independence Day 2020: From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are sharing all sorts of posts.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:35 IST
Independence Day, in India, is celebrated on August 15 each year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the country’s independence from the British Rule. This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour and to show their love for the nation, especially this year, there are many who are now taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts.
From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are tweeting all sorts of comments. There are also those who’re sharing about those bravehearts whose sacrifices helped India gain its freedom.
A Twitter user wrote, “The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can’t be described in words! Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation,” and shared this image:
The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can't be described in words!— Md Injamul Haque (@TheInjamulHaque) August 15, 2020
Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia#15August2020#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/bKGAz0QmvI
Here’s another expressing the same notion with this tweet:
Thousands laid down their lives so that our country is breathing.— Aلya☆ (@real_alya7) August 14, 2020
This day never Forget their sacrifice... ❤️#HappyIndependenceDay🇮🇳#15August2020 pic.twitter.com/H2oqD3IvfZ
This user of the micro-blogging site, on this Independence Day, paid tribute to the corona warriors fighting on the frontline against the pandemic. They shared:
It makes my heartbeat with a pride that iam a citizen of that such Great country🇮🇳🇮🇳— mayur shirsath (@mayursh54830042) August 14, 2020
Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2020 #15August2020 pic.twitter.com/uB00l9gytf
“Independence day for a school kid summed up in these pictures,” with this caption here’s what an individual shared:
#15August#IndependenceDayIndia#स्वतंत्रतादिवस— Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) August 15, 2020
Independence day for a school kid summed up in these pictures.. pic.twitter.com/PjuGIsqIb8
Take a look at how others reacted:
There Is Nothing More Beautiful & Electrifying Than Our Flying Tricolour 🇮🇳— Jessica Patel (@bossgirl789800) August 15, 2020
Happy 74th independence day to everyone 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kzVjHn02UF
Missing these "Boondi ke Laddu" which we used to get on 15 Aug and 26 Jan... 🤩🙈#15August2020 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/MIR2Lg0AbK— Shuchi✨ (@ShuchiParashar3) August 15, 2020
#IndependenceDayIndia— MANMATH PRADHAN (@MANMATHSUHANSI) August 15, 2020
Happy 74th independence day to all my brothers and sisters .
Stay high up and be proud to be an Indian . pic.twitter.com/V9vhdm6bc4
On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your #IndependenceDay day be filled with patriotic spirit.Wishing you a Happy Independence Day. #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kysnJPhkVv— sainki gupta (@sainki_gupta12) August 15, 2020
