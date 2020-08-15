Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:35 IST

Independence Day, in India, is celebrated on August 15 each year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the country’s independence from the British Rule. This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour and to show their love for the nation, especially this year, there are many who are now taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts.

From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are tweeting all sorts of comments. There are also those who’re sharing about those bravehearts whose sacrifices helped India gain its freedom.

A Twitter user wrote, “The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can’t be described in words! Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation,” and shared this image:

The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can't be described in words!

Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia#15August2020#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/bKGAz0QmvI — Md Injamul Haque (@TheInjamulHaque) August 15, 2020

Here’s another expressing the same notion with this tweet:

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country is breathing.

This day never Forget their sacrifice... ❤️#HappyIndependenceDay🇮🇳#15August2020 pic.twitter.com/H2oqD3IvfZ — Aلya☆ (@real_alya7) August 14, 2020

This user of the micro-blogging site, on this Independence Day, paid tribute to the corona warriors fighting on the frontline against the pandemic. They shared:

It makes my heartbeat with a pride that iam a citizen of that such Great country🇮🇳🇮🇳

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2020 #15August2020 pic.twitter.com/uB00l9gytf — mayur shirsath (@mayursh54830042) August 14, 2020

“Independence day for a school kid summed up in these pictures,” with this caption here’s what an individual shared:

Take a look at how others reacted:

There Is Nothing More Beautiful & Electrifying Than Our Flying Tricolour 🇮🇳

Happy 74th independence day to everyone 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kzVjHn02UF — Jessica Patel (@bossgirl789800) August 15, 2020

Missing these "Boondi ke Laddu" which we used to get on 15 Aug and 26 Jan... 🤩🙈#15August2020 #स्वतंत्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/MIR2Lg0AbK — Shuchi✨ (@ShuchiParashar3) August 15, 2020

#IndependenceDayIndia

Happy 74th independence day to all my brothers and sisters .

Stay high up and be proud to be an Indian . pic.twitter.com/V9vhdm6bc4 — MANMATH PRADHAN (@MANMATHSUHANSI) August 15, 2020

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your #IndependenceDay day be filled with patriotic spirit.Wishing you a Happy Independence Day. #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kysnJPhkVv — sainki gupta (@sainki_gupta12) August 15, 2020

What is your Independence Day 2020 tweet?