e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

Independence Day 2020: From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are sharing all sorts of posts.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Independence Day 2020: This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour.
Independence Day 2020: This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour. (Twitter/@All India Radio News)
         

Independence Day, in India, is celebrated on August 15 each year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the country’s independence from the British Rule. This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour and to show their love for the nation, especially this year, there are many who are now taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts.

From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are tweeting all sorts of comments. There are also those who’re sharing about those bravehearts whose sacrifices helped India gain its freedom.

A Twitter user wrote, “The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can’t be described in words! Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation,” and shared this image:

Here’s another expressing the same notion with this tweet:

This user of the micro-blogging site, on this Independence Day, paid tribute to the corona warriors fighting on the frontline against the pandemic. They shared:

“Independence day for a school kid summed up in these pictures,” with this caption here’s what an individual shared:

Take a look at how others reacted:

What is your Independence Day 2020 tweet?

tags
top news
‘India has willpower to lead the world’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance
‘India has willpower to lead the world’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance
‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’, says PM Modi
‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’, says PM Modi
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
‘I bow to martyrs’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets wishes on Independence Day
‘I bow to martyrs’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets wishes on Independence Day
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort
Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In