India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: This elderly fan cheering Team India is winning Twitter

India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 match has an unlikely hero.

Twitter cannot stop gushing about this special fan during India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 match. (Twitter)

The India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 match has fans completely engrossed in the game. However, an unlikely hero has emerged in this match. No, we’re not talking about a specific player right now but actually a fan who has managed to win hearts all over social media. If you too were glued to your screen, chances are you saw her too.

Twitter cannot stop talking about an elderly woman cheering for Team India from the stands. “Best picture on the Internet,” - that’s how one Twitter user has described this special fan. “Sight of the day,” says another sharing a picture of the woman.

Take a look at how Twitter cannot stop gushing about this special fan who managed to steal the Internet’s collective hearts.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India ended their innings at 314/9 in 50 overs.

Did this special fan manage to steal your heart as well?

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 19:23 IST

