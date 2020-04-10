e-paper
Home / It's Viral / IndiGo, Vistara’s hilarious Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Here’s how it went

IndiGo, Vistara’s hilarious Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Here’s how it went

It was IndiGo, India's largest private airline, which started the light-hearted conversation by poking fun at Vistara.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 10, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The entire thread has won much love from tweeple.
The entire thread has won much love from tweeple.
         

Private airlines grounded due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India engaged in a Twitter banter on Friday morning, while also sending out the message that staying at home during the pandemic was the best possible option.

It was IndiGo, India’s largest private airline, which started the light-hearted conversation by poking fun at Vistara.

“Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?” IndiGo said in a tweet that used the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe that was used by others who would join the conversation.

“Flying higher” is the catchphrase Vistara uses in its publicity campaign.

Pat came the reply from Vistara, which invited GoAir to join the conversation

GoAir agreed. “Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?

“Now everyone can fly” is the slogan used by Malaysian low-cost airline, AirAsia.

Next, it was AirAsia India who joined the conversation tagging SpiceJet using their catchphrase.

Not surprisingly, SpiceJet replied promptly: “@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours (read red)! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport”.

In its reply, the Delhi airport said:

And finally, it was IndiGo that concluded the conversation in a message of unity.

The entire thread has won much love from tweeple who have showered several comments on the tweets.

“Nice thread of best #skyfriends,” says a Twitter user. “That’s a beautiful conversation indeed,” says another.

India has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions, including the grounding of all domestic and international passenger flights, to break the chain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) transmission. The lockdown is feared to have a big impact in India’s already-struggling aviation sector.

As part of the restrictions, commercial rail travel, metros and interstate movement have been stopped till April 14. People have been asked to stay at home. In some high-risk hotspots, citizens are not allowed to step out of their houses to buy even essential items such as groceries and vegetables.

Even as the government has not yet made any formal announcement, there are indications that the three-week sweeping lockdown may not be lifted entirely after April 14, when it is set to end.

