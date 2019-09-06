Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s speech, Raipur family distributes free cloth bags to discourage use of plastic

it-s-viral

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence day speech in which he urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, Bairagi family decided to distribute home-made cloth bags, free of cost, to everyone they encounter in the market. All to discourage the use of plastic bags.

“My wife makes these bags using old clothes like curtains, bed-sheets, shirts, etc. We have distributed hundreds of these bags to people,” said Surendra Bairagi. “Plastic causes pollution. It is harmful to human beings as well as animals like cows who end up eating them,” Bairagi further added.

“We are inspired by our Prime Minister. If he can think on such a large scale and for the good of all we must contribute what we can to achieve the goal,” said Asha, Bairagi’s wife.

Images of the family distributing the bags was shared on Twitter too:

Chhattisgarh: Members of Bairagi family from Raipur, distribute home-made, eco-friendly, re-usable bags, free of cost to make the city single-use plastic free. Surendra Bairagi says,"My wife makes these bags using old clothes, we have distributed hundreds of these bags to people" pic.twitter.com/8PMeKwVghy — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Tweeple dropped different sorts of comments on the post. “kudos, for the thought and act,” commented a Twitter user. “Small but appreciable,” tweeted another.

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, besides suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to customers.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” address too the Prime Minister had said that the time had come for the citizens to join hands in curbing single-use plastic.

