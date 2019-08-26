it-s-viral

Mondays can be extremely difficult. However, if you love dogs, this Monday can be salvaged. August 26 is observed as International Dog Day - a ‘paw-fect’ day to celebrate your furry friends. This day is all about showering your pet pooches with love, spending extra cuddle-time with them and giving them lots of treats - in short a regular day for those with dogs, just slightly more special.

Twitter is going all out in celebrating International Dog Day. The micro-blogging site is flooded with posts, pictures and videos of dogs and they are sure to brighten an otherwise ‘ruff’ (see what we there?) day. #InternationalDogDay is also trending.

So if you’re stuck at work waiting to celebrate the day with your puppies or if you don’t have a dog to go home to, let Twitter be your refuge. Here are some of nicest, happiest and aww-worthy tweets celebrating International Dog Day:

Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐕. Sharing a clip of Chester jumping in the pool after me. pic.twitter.com/rLpdHj2u2R — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 26, 2019

Not man’s best friend for nothing .. they give u love, affection & a friendly lick on rough days😊

Oreo is quite a poser 😎#InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/1rBjqqCbIg — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) August 26, 2019

Yeah couldn’t get him to stay still for a photo at all - love ya Vincey #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/qQLeemdrZn — Sam (@OfficialSam) August 26, 2019

The goodest girl. Every day is her day. 💜 #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/4FUsQHZ1x3 — Naomi Bressan (@naomaccia) August 26, 2019

Happy #InternationalDogDay to all from me and Benjy the border terrier pic.twitter.com/XJe8AAb7NH — Michelle Thomson (@MichelleThomson) August 26, 2019

Please enjoy this picture of my puppy Lilah being her adorable self.



#InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/us0UeOX7fx — Yep ok. Wait, what? (@YepWait) August 26, 2019

This my beautiful doggo called Luna. I live with a disability and she has saved my life by always giving me a reason to get up everyday. I love her like a child #InternationalDogDay #staffy #staffysmile pic.twitter.com/9vdDTuYzxI — Seenbrighterdays (@Seenbrighterda1) August 26, 2019

And as it is international good boi day. Here’s my good boi enjoying a hekkin monsoon puddle and having some zoomies. #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/4UcA32G4zT — David of things (@nithinkd) August 26, 2019

Yes!!! Yes!!! that's the spot. Make them feel good. Happy #InternationalDogDay to all pic.twitter.com/T3WfYhSS8w — irfan 👁 (@simplyirfan) August 26, 2019

People around the world are paying tribute to their fur babies on #InternationalDogDay. https://t.co/jLir5lLZrX — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 26, 2019

How are you celebrating International Dog Day?

