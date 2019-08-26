e-paper
Monday, Aug 26, 2019

International Dog Day: A ‘paw-fect’ day to celebrate your furry friends

Twitter is going all out in celebrating International Dog Day.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya with his furry friend for International Dog Day.
Hardik Pandya with his furry friend for International Dog Day. (Twitter/@hardikpandya7)
         

Mondays can be extremely difficult. However, if you love dogs, this Monday can be salvaged. August 26 is observed as International Dog Day - a ‘paw-fect’ day to celebrate your furry friends. This day is all about showering your pet pooches with love, spending extra cuddle-time with them and giving them lots of treats - in short a regular day for those with dogs, just slightly more special.

Twitter is going all out in celebrating International Dog Day. The micro-blogging site is flooded with posts, pictures and videos of dogs and they are sure to brighten an otherwise ‘ruff’ (see what we there?) day. #InternationalDogDay is also trending.

So if you’re stuck at work waiting to celebrate the day with your puppies or if you don’t have a dog to go home to, let Twitter be your refuge. Here are some of nicest, happiest and aww-worthy tweets celebrating International Dog Day:

How are you celebrating International Dog Day?

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 15:16 IST

