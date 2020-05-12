e-paper
International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police shares Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. inspired post to thank healthcare workers

International Nurses Day was established in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN).

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 10:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police thanked the nurses with an Instagram post.
International Nurses Day is celebrated each year on May 12 to commemorate the birth of Florence Nightingale. The event was established in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and it also highlights the important role of nurses in the healthcare.

Each year, people extend their thanks to these medical personnel and this year is no different. In fact, this year people are keener on expressing their thanks and gratitude to those who are fighting on the frontline in this war against coronavirus often at the price of putting themselves at risk.

Mumbai police too joined in to say thanks to the heroes who are trying to keep others safe. They shared an Instagram post with a Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. inspired post to thank the nurses.

“Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!” they wrote and shared an image.

Since being shared about an hour ago, the post has garnered close to 7,400 views - and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments to thank the nurses. Some also thanked the police personnel for their relentless work.

“Thank you so much all the sisters and all police staff. You are our real heroes,” wrote an Instagram user. “To all sisters, matrons, and staff nurses a thousand pranams,” expressed another. “Wow superb aur aap police logo ko bhi bohot bohot Thank you,” wrote a third.

