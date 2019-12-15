International tea day unites chai lovers on Twitter, people drop hilarious memes
Tea-lovers tweeted their liking for the hot beverage on Twitter on the occasion of International Tea Day on Sunday.
#InternationalTeaDay trended with 10,200 tweets.
A user posted pictures of women labourers who pluck tea leaves, and captioned, “On this #InternationalTeaDay, here is a big shoutout to wonderful, most hardworking, brave unsung women heroes who pluck green tea leaves while facing rain, mist, cold, wild animals to bring us that soothing cup of tea. Join me to take a moment to appreciate their work.”
One fan of the beverage posted a meme of Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli pouring tea into a big cup from a kettle. “Hello friends, chai pee lo,” read the caption.
A user posted picture postcards of tea gardens and wrote: “Nilgiris Tea at its best. India is 2nd largest tea producer in the world with an output of more than 9 lakh tonnes a year & Nilgiris is one of the major hubs of production in the country.”
One meme was about no heart beat before intake of tea and another of normal heart beat once one had consumed the hot beverage.
Check out some other memes:
health
Along with netizens, Parle-G also shared an adorable clip as a tribute to International tea day.
What do you think of these chai memes?