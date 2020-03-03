International Women’s Day 2020: Schoolgirl turns collector for a day, ‘inspiring’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:24 IST

International Women’s Day, each year, is observed on March 8 since 1911. Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, this is a day of celebration for all societal, literary and political achievements by women. Besides honouring the female trailblazers, it’s also about inspiring and empowering the future generations.

From taking new initiatives to organising programmes, people start celebratory preparations long before the actual day. The International Women’s Day 2020 is no different with many people sharing how they are preparing on social media. In fact, one such post by Buldana’s District Magistrate and Collector Suman Rawat Chandra is winning people over.

Taking to Twitter, Chandra wrote about the initiate to invite a few schoolgirls who will take charge as the collector for a day. “To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls will be given an opportunity to be Collector for a day,” Chandra wrote.

“Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh,” she added and shared an image of the girl sitting on the collector’s chair.

While replying to the same tweet, Chandra further wrote that Deshmukh “is confident and inspired to be successful one day.” Further adding, the young girl “took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls.”

Take a look at the tweets:

#CollectorForADay #IWD2020

To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day. Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh.@NITIAayog @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GtXgALX9gO — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

#CollectorForADay Poonam Deshmukh smartly conducting her work as a Collector today. She is confident and inspired to be successful one day and took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls @unwomenindia @DrRPNishank @MinistryWCD @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/4m2APcn9Om — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

People applauded the initiative and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on both the tweets.

“That’s so inspiring,” wrote a Twitter user. “It will definitely inspire us all,” commented another. “Commendable initiative to inspire youngsters,” wrote a third. “Wow! This gesture will have such a positive impact on these kids and keeps motivating them to reach where they wish to be in their service to the nation. Respect,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this initiative?