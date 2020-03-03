e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / International Women’s Day 2020: Schoolgirl turns collector for a day, ‘inspiring’ says Twitter

International Women’s Day 2020: Schoolgirl turns collector for a day, ‘inspiring’ says Twitter

International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
International Women’s Day 2020: Schoolgirl Poonam Deshmukh on collector’s chair.
International Women’s Day 2020: Schoolgirl Poonam Deshmukh on collector’s chair. (Twitter/@oiseaulibre3)
         

International Women’s Day, each year, is observed on March 8 since 1911. Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, this is a day of celebration for all societal, literary and political achievements by women. Besides honouring the female trailblazers, it’s also about inspiring and empowering the future generations.

From taking new initiatives to organising programmes, people start celebratory preparations long before the actual day. The International Women’s Day 2020 is no different with many people sharing how they are preparing on social media. In fact, one such post by Buldana’s District Magistrate and Collector Suman Rawat Chandra is winning people over.

Taking to Twitter, Chandra wrote about the initiate to invite a few schoolgirls who will take charge as the collector for a day. “To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls will be given an opportunity to be Collector for a day,” Chandra wrote.

“Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh,” she added and shared an image of the girl sitting on the collector’s chair.

While replying to the same tweet, Chandra further wrote that Deshmukh “is confident and inspired to be successful one day.” Further adding, the young girl “took a pledge to work hard for same and also inspire other girls.”

Take a look at the tweets:

People applauded the initiative and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on both the tweets.

“That’s so inspiring,” wrote a Twitter user. “It will definitely inspire us all,” commented another. “Commendable initiative to inspire youngsters,” wrote a third. “Wow! This gesture will have such a positive impact on these kids and keeps motivating them to reach where they wish to be in their service to the nation. Respect,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this initiative?

tags
top news
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news