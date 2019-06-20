Today in New Delhi, India
International Yoga Day 2019: These relatable yoga videos and memes are absolutely hilarious

While you may have seen people flawlessly performing complex yoga asanas, there were also those who couldn’t pull them off.

it's viral Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Yoga,International Yoga Day
Prior to International Yoga Day 2019, we have compiled a list of yoga fail videos and relatable memes for you. (Twitter/@joansamo01)

From shedding weight to reducing stress, yoga is known for healing different ailments of the mind and body. However, there is one advantage of yoga that is not talked about – its ability to sometimes make people laugh.

While you may have seen people flawlessly performing complex yoga asanas, there were also those who couldn’t pull them off. We are talking about the yoga fail videos – some of which may leave you in splits. So, prior to International Yoga Day, we have compiled a list of yoga fail videos and relatable memes that may take you on a laughter ride.

Act of balancing

Dog-asana?

Seems familiar?

Do you do it too?

An asana you might fall in love with!

Hang in there girl!

Do you have funny yoga fail stories? Share with us in the comments below.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:43 IST

