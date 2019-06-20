International Yoga Day 2019: These relatable yoga videos and memes are absolutely hilarious

From shedding weight to reducing stress, yoga is known for healing different ailments of the mind and body. However, there is one advantage of yoga that is not talked about – its ability to sometimes make people laugh.

While you may have seen people flawlessly performing complex yoga asanas, there were also those who couldn’t pull them off. We are talking about the yoga fail videos – some of which may leave you in splits. So, prior to International Yoga Day, we have compiled a list of yoga fail videos and relatable memes that may take you on a laughter ride.

Act of balancing

Dog-asana?

Seems familiar?

Do you do it too?

An asana you might fall in love with!

Hang in there girl!

Thanks to everyone who came to class tonight, and thanks for not sticking around for my practice afterwards. #yogafail pic.twitter.com/QsWfB2OseV — Robyn K (@KHOURobyn) June 19, 2019

Do you have funny yoga fail stories? Share with us in the comments below.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:43 IST