IPL Auctions 2020 memes that’ll make you laugh out loud
IPL Auctions 2020 memes are being shared on Twitter along with the hashtag #IPLAuction2020.it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:59 IST
IPL Auctions 2020 took place on Thursday in Kolkata and it presented numerous surprises for the cricket fans. The fierce bidding between franchises to fill the gaps left in their squads and secure a strong team amused many.
While Australian pacer Pat Cummins ended up being the most expensive foreign player bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Piyush Chawla proved to be the most expensive Indian after he was bought by Chennai Super Kings.
Though there was Twitter chatter about various heated moments during the auction, there was also something else which flooded the micro-blogging site. It’s the memes on IPL Auctions 2020.
Twitter got creative as they auction progressed yesterday and they dropped all sorts of humorous content. Many are still sharing their views on the event with a touch of hilarity while using the hashtag #IPLAuction2020
Here’s what people wrote:
17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal went to Rajasthan Royals. This is the first time a teenager is going to Rajasthan not to prepare for IIT JEE. #IPLAuction— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) 19 December 2019
Pat Cummins right now#IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction #patcummins pic.twitter.com/gqEZuKR9dW— Bellaciao (@Unglibaaz1) 19 December 2019
#IPLAuction #IPL2020Auction— Bade Chote (@badechote) 19 December 2019
1. Punjab and Kolkata's purse
2. Mumbai and Chennai's purse pic.twitter.com/WiSUZ09M7N
Jaydev Unadkat sold to Rajasthan Royals again 😂#IPL2020Auction#IPL2020Auction pic.twitter.com/m8uNFWrIGB— Saurabh Dubey (@Saurabh41393288) 19 December 2019
Even Kolkata Knight Riders jumped in and replied to a post tweeted by Indian Premier League’s profile. Here’s the conversation:
Wooooooooohh!#IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/lirZcUwN2s— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 19 December 2019
Which post made your laugh out loud?