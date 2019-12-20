e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / It's Viral / IPL Auctions 2020 memes that’ll make you laugh out loud

IPL Auctions 2020 memes that’ll make you laugh out loud

IPL Auctions 2020 memes are being shared on Twitter along with the hashtag #IPLAuction2020.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL Auctions 2020 memes and jokes have tickled people’s funny bones.
IPL Auctions 2020 memes and jokes have tickled people’s funny bones. (Twitter/@badechote)
         

IPL Auctions 2020 took place on Thursday in Kolkata and it presented numerous surprises for the cricket fans. The fierce bidding between franchises to fill the gaps left in their squads and secure a strong team amused many.

While Australian pacer Pat Cummins ended up being the most expensive foreign player bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Piyush Chawla proved to be the most expensive Indian after he was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

Though there was Twitter chatter about various heated moments during the auction, there was also something else which flooded the micro-blogging site. It’s the memes on IPL Auctions 2020.

Twitter got creative as they auction progressed yesterday and they dropped all sorts of humorous content. Many are still sharing their views on the event with a touch of hilarity while using the hashtag #IPLAuction2020

Here’s what people wrote:

Even Kolkata Knight Riders jumped in and replied to a post tweeted by Indian Premier League’s profile. Here’s the conversation:

Which post made your laugh out loud?

tags
top news
Cops try to arrest Bhim Army chief at protest, supporters take him away
Cops try to arrest Bhim Army chief at protest, supporters take him away
UP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar gets life in jail in Unnao rape case
UP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar gets life in jail in Unnao rape case
Protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against citizenship act, 4 metro stations closed in area
Protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against citizenship act, 4 metro stations closed in area
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
Angry over Musharraf verdict, Pak govt wants removal of ‘mentally unfit’ judge
Angry over Musharraf verdict, Pak govt wants removal of ‘mentally unfit’ judge
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news