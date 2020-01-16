e-paper
Is Uber really offering a ‘walking buddy’ option? Here’s the truth

Since being shared the post has gathered close to 2.5 lakh likes and more than 72,000 retweets

Trisha Sengupta
People dropped all sorts of comments on the ‘walking buddy’ tweet.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the ‘walking buddy’ tweet. (Twitter/@JReneex)
         

You may have opted for varied ride sharing services offered by Uber. However, have you ever come across the option of a “Walking Buddy?” A Twitter user shared a screenshot showing exactly that option. And, since being shared, that tweet has gone all kinds of viral on social media. From people wondering what this service entails to shocked reactions, the tweet is flooded with reactions.

“Lmfao walking buddy?” wrote the Twitter user and shared a screenshot. In the image, besides Uber X and pool, there’s also a third option visible which simply says ‘Walking Buddy’. The icon next to it shows two people holding hands. What’s more, it also shows the fare for the ‘Walking Buddy’.

Since being shared the post has gathered close to 2.5 lakh likes and more than 72,000 retweets. It has also received varied comments from people.

Uber too decided to join in on all the fun. Here’s what they tweeted:

So, does Uber offer the ‘Walking Buddy’ service? Well, a closer look at the picture reveals that the location in the photo is LaGuardia Airport, which is situated in New York City. A quick search on Uber’s website for car types available in the area revealed that it has no option called as “walking buddy”.

What do you think of an option like this, though?

