Is Uber really offering a ‘walking buddy’ option? Here’s the truth

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:29 IST

You may have opted for varied ride sharing services offered by Uber. However, have you ever come across the option of a “Walking Buddy?” A Twitter user shared a screenshot showing exactly that option. And, since being shared, that tweet has gone all kinds of viral on social media. From people wondering what this service entails to shocked reactions, the tweet is flooded with reactions.

“Lmfao walking buddy?” wrote the Twitter user and shared a screenshot. In the image, besides Uber X and pool, there’s also a third option visible which simply says ‘Walking Buddy’. The icon next to it shows two people holding hands. What’s more, it also shows the fare for the ‘Walking Buddy’.

Since being shared the post has gathered close to 2.5 lakh likes and more than 72,000 retweets. It has also received varied comments from people.

why do you hold hands with the walking buddy? — IG: PhotoRobNYC (@PhotoRob) January 14, 2020

When you have to tip after a 2 hour walk with you to the airport pic.twitter.com/uMma25HpaP — Sir, this house is out of order (@illuminati_pwn) January 14, 2020

But how is the walking buddy gonna get there ? 😂 you gotta wait till he walks to you for y’all to walk together? — Mythaes Chung (@Mythaes) January 14, 2020

Uber too decided to join in on all the fun. Here’s what they tweeted:

Gotta get those steps in. 👟 https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

So, does Uber offer the ‘Walking Buddy’ service? Well, a closer look at the picture reveals that the location in the photo is LaGuardia Airport, which is situated in New York City. A quick search on Uber’s website for car types available in the area revealed that it has no option called as “walking buddy”.

What do you think of an option like this, though?