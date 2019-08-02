Isro’s tweet evokes nostalgia in people. Do you want to join the ride?

it-s-viral

Aug 02, 2019

Isro successfully launched India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 – just a few days back - and people took to different social media platforms to praise the space agency. Isro has again created a buzz with their recent tweet because it evoked nostalgia among people.

Recently, they took to Twitter and asked a question that has now sent many on a walk down memory lane. “No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles,” Isro tweeted on August 1.

Soon, the post went viral attracting more than 14,000 ‘likes’ from people. Additionally, it also amassed over 1,600 retweets. Further, about 1,500 people commented on the tweet.

No one's childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles. #ChildhoodMemories #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/75HiXH8bwZ — ISRO (@isro) August 1, 2019

While commenting, there were many who dropped their childhood memories, and each showcased a fair share of nostalgia. Here’s how they reacted.

I remember when traveling in a bus

The moon would follow



And then I would keep asking my parents how is that possible. Today I realized I was in love with the moon since childhood...#Chandmama #Chandrayaan2 — Gareeb Scientist (@gareebscientist) August 1, 2019

There is a grandma in moon who is preparing "vada"(vadai) in moon if you eat this now she will give you the vada 😂 - My mother used to say me this — தல²⁷ʸʳˢᴬʲⁱᵗʰⁱˢᵐ || ՏíѵɑՏմɾվɑ . ś🤴🏻 ᴺᴷᴾ (@IamSiVaSuRyA) August 1, 2019

The most memorable childhood moon tale was then from encyclopaedia. I considered moon as a shining star. I used to watch it at night from window and draw it on the book's end. 1 face, each day, this made my first flipbook on moon.#ChildhoodMemories #Chandrayaan2 #isro — Masoom 🇮🇳🚀🛰️🌐 (@MasoomJethwa) August 1, 2019

The old lady in the moon with her handloom weaving threads was the common folklore in the Bengali families. My grandmother use to tell this vividly as a bed time story while I gaxed the moon from our bedroom window.Truly nostalgic! — Mayuk Dasgupta (@Mayukdg) August 1, 2019

When we Sleept together with my mom and Dad at outside of our cottage in summer time because at there was no electricity at those period.Then I was only 5 years old ,I even saw towards sky and thought how the 🌙 can floating in sky?How wonderful that day was.....!!!! — Basudeb Mana (@BMana6) August 1, 2019

My grandmother used to tell me that we can ride a rainbow to the moon 😊 I wish she was here to see #Chandrayaan2 take that ride 😊 #ChildhoodMemories #ISRO you are that rainbow — Gunjan Chakrabarty (@Gunjan47) August 1, 2019

India launched its ambitious moon mission on July 22 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from a spaceport in Sriharikot. The soft landing of the rover is planned for September 7.

