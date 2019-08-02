e-paper
Isro’s tweet evokes nostalgia in people. Do you want to join the ride?

Recently, Isro took to Twitter and asked a question that has now sent many on a walk down memory lane

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post went viral attracting more than 14,000 ‘likes’ from people
The post went viral attracting more than 14,000 ‘likes’ from people(Screengrab)

Isro successfully launched India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 – just a few days back - and people took to different social media platforms to praise the space agency. Isro has again created a buzz with their recent tweet because it evoked nostalgia among people.

Recently, they took to Twitter and asked a question that has now sent many on a walk down memory lane. “No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles,” Isro tweeted on August 1.

Soon, the post went viral attracting more than 14,000 ‘likes’ from people. Additionally, it also amassed over 1,600 retweets. Further, about 1,500 people commented on the tweet.

While commenting, there were many who dropped their childhood memories, and each showcased a fair share of nostalgia. Here’s how they reacted.

India launched its ambitious moon mission on July 22 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from a spaceport in Sriharikot. The soft landing of the rover is planned for September 7.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:01 IST

