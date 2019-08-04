Isro tweets Earth’s images as viewed by Chandrayaan2. Twitter can’t keep calm

it-s-viral

Launched on July 22, Isro has successfully carried out the fourth of the five planned orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandryaan-2. While Indians are eagerly waiting for the spacecraft to land on moon, Isro decided to treat people with something special - images of Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2.

The space agency took to Twitter to share some images. Take a look at the images of our green and blue planet.

It didn’t take long for people to shower all kinds of comments on the images. While some simply wrote ‘proud’ on the comments section, there were a few who couldn’t help but wonder at Earth’s beauty.

“The best gift to 1.3 billion people from ISRO,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s so beautiful I’ll go crazy,” commented another. “Wow... amazing. Thanks to ISRO,” tweeted a third.

Awesome view from prestigious Indian mission CY-2. — Lakshmipathi (@lveluru) August 4, 2019

Wow.

Earth u beauty 😍💓.

Great work @isro .. great pics By #Chandrayaan2 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) August 4, 2019

Keep us amazed Chandryaan 2 and team ISRO. Respect and proud — Swatantar Kumar (@sawi_mpi) August 4, 2019

What a beautiful earth 🌍 😘 — Bhanu (@Bhanu26643970) August 4, 2019

Previously, a few images went viral on social media with the claim that they are taken by Chandrayaan-2. However, that claim later turned out to be incorrect.

What do you think of the images shared by Isro?

