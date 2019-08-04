e-paper
Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

Isro tweets Earth’s images as viewed by Chandrayaan2. Twitter can’t keep calm

India’s space agency, Isro, took to Twitter to share the images of Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Isro shared five images of Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2, till now.
Isro shared five images of Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2, till now. (Twitter/ISRO)
         

Launched on July 22, Isro has successfully carried out the fourth of the five planned orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandryaan-2. While Indians are eagerly waiting for the spacecraft to land on moon, Isro decided to treat people with something special - images of Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2.

The space agency took to Twitter to share some images. Take a look at the images of our green and blue planet.

Watch: First visuals of Earth from ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 | Moon Mission

It didn’t take long for people to shower all kinds of comments on the images. While some simply wrote ‘proud’ on the comments section, there were a few who couldn’t help but wonder at Earth’s beauty.

“The best gift to 1.3 billion people from ISRO,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s so beautiful I’ll go crazy,” commented another. “Wow... amazing. Thanks to ISRO,” tweeted a third.

Previously, a few images went viral on social media with the claim that they are taken by Chandrayaan-2. However, that claim later turned out to be incorrect.

What do you think of the images shared by Isro?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:33 IST

