Isro tweets Earth’s images as viewed by Chandrayaan2. Twitter can’t keep calm
India’s space agency, Isro, took to Twitter to share the images of Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:16 IST
Launched on July 22, Isro has successfully carried out the fourth of the five planned orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandryaan-2. While Indians are eagerly waiting for the spacecraft to land on moon, Isro decided to treat people with something special - images of Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2.
The space agency took to Twitter to share some images. Take a look at the images of our green and blue planet.
Watch: First visuals of Earth from ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 | Moon Mission
It didn’t take long for people to shower all kinds of comments on the images. While some simply wrote ‘proud’ on the comments section, there were a few who couldn’t help but wonder at Earth’s beauty.
“The best gift to 1.3 billion people from ISRO,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s so beautiful I’ll go crazy,” commented another. “Wow... amazing. Thanks to ISRO,” tweeted a third.
Awesome view from prestigious Indian mission CY-2.— Lakshmipathi (@lveluru) August 4, 2019
Wow.— Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) August 4, 2019
Earth u beauty 😍💓.
Great work @isro .. great pics By #Chandrayaan2
Keep us amazed Chandryaan 2 and team ISRO. Respect and proud— Swatantar Kumar (@sawi_mpi) August 4, 2019
What a beautiful earth 🌍 😘— Bhanu (@Bhanu26643970) August 4, 2019
Previously, a few images went viral on social media with the claim that they are taken by Chandrayaan-2. However, that claim later turned out to be incorrect.
What do you think of the images shared by Isro?
First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:33 IST