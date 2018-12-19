It rained money in Hong Kong… literally. Watch video

It was literally raining money in a Hong Kong locality recently – a video circulating on social media shows money falling from a building rooftop and causing a frenzy in the area.

According to Channel News Asia, the dramatic scene unfolded in Sham Shui Po district.

Wong Ching-kit, 24, also known as “Coin Young Master”, is believed to have organised he stunt.

The video shows a man dressed in a back hoodie stepping out of a Lamborghini sports car and making an announcement. Moments after the announcement, the camera pans towards a building close by and money is seen falling down the roof. People can be seen trying to collect the money.

According to DailMail, the video was streamed live on Facebook. “I wonder if any of you believe money could fall from the sky?” he reportedly said during the live video, adding in the post that he wanted to “help the poor by robbing the rich”.

Police arrested the man for “disorderly conduct in a public place” and recovered about HK$6,000 in HK$100 bills, reports Channel News Asia.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:26 IST