It’s a boy for Sania Mirza. Watch dad Shoaib Malik, ‘khala’ Anam celebrate

If you spend a decent amount of time on social media, chances are you know all about #BabyMirzaMalik born to tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. It was dad Shoaib who shared the news on social media today morning and instantly set Twitter aflutter. “Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik,” he tweeted. The wonderful news was also shared by Sania’s family. However, if you’re interested to know how the family celebrated the big news, we’ve got you covered.

A boomerang video circulating on Instagram shows “newest dad” Shoaib and “newest khala” Anam Mirza dancing for joy. Anam posted the clip as an Instagram story and it soon got picked up by Sania and Shoaib’s fan clubs.

The clip shows Shoaib and Anam in scrubs holding up a bunch of blue balloons. Watch:

Another video that has surfaced shows a similar celebration.

Aww... aren’t these clips just the cutest! Instagram sure thinks so as the comments section for both clips are flooded with congratulatory messages.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have named their new born Izhaan Mirza-Malik. And we can’t wait to see his first pictures. What about you?

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:57 IST