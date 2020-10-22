It’s cuddle o’clock for this cat jumping into its pet parent’s lap. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:16 IST

Often cats are painted as being aloof and moody. There are tons of videos on the Internet which showcase the felines giving their humans a stern “please don’t touch me”. It has also being showed, over and over, that being cozy and cuddly are more of a doggo thing. This cat, however, is breaking the rules by comfortably climbing onto their human’s lap to have some snuggle time.

“I’m just gonna sneak onto your lap here,” reads the caption of the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption promises. It shows a cat smoothly and slowly climbing onto the lap of a human and curling up inside it.

Take a look yourself:

The video, since being shared, gathered over 55,000 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received a whole lot of comments from people. From giving ‘Oh my heart!’ kind of reactions to trying to guess the cat’s perspective. The comments were many.

“Cutest thing I’ve seen on Reddit today, and that was a high hurdle to clear,” wrote a Redditor. “Maybe I can get a comfy spot and they won’t even notice,” expressed another trying to imagine the cat’s perspective. “I love it when animals do that! It’s so much better than picking them up and plopping them on your lap,” said a third. “Now child, you are mine. Stay right here until I release you,” jokingly commented a fourth.

