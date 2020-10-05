It seems like this cat wants the pets but not the paparazzi. Watch

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:30 IST

If you’re familiar with feline nature, then you know that cats are masters of their destiny. They are notorious for doing as they please, and often get away with even risky behaviours because who can be mad at such a cute face? Here is a video that illustrates that notion aptly, and may leave you awing while simultaneously giggling.

Though initially shared two months ago, this recording has once again captured netizens attention after being posted on Reddit on October 4. “‘Love me’ taps,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video shows a black-and-white furred feline lying on its back. A person whose face isn’t initially visible on the screen sits next to the cat. The feline extends its paws and gently taps the individual’s arm. They seem to take the hint and start petting the cat. The person stops for a bit and moves the camera to get a good shot on the cat. However, the feline seems to be having none of it and moves away from the individual.

It looks like this cat has no time for paparazzi. Check out the post which has already amassed nearly 2,500 upvotes and appreciative comments from Reddit users:

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “She’s camera shy, okay?” supporting the feline.

Another individual wrote, “I love how it goes from purring to that noise when he goes in for the selfie like ‘ehhhh, no’”. “That’s cold,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this video?

