Cat tries on various hats made out of its own fur. Results are as hilarious as you’d expect

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:17 IST

It is no lie that the Internet’s favourite four-legged friends, aka cats, are often the epitome of cuteness. Now, a white-furred feline is illustrating that notion perfectly by donning various hats made out of its excess fur. These looks are as stylish as one would expect while simultaneously being utterly hilarious.

Posted on Reddit on October 1, this video is 10 seconds long. “A collection of wool hats,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts by showing a pet parent combing the extra fur off their cat. Then, they use the leftover fluff to design headwear in different styles. The feline tries on various hats, from the classic Sherlock hat to one that appears to be a split between a cocktail hat and a fedora.

Is this cat going to solve a murder mystery, or is it attending a horse race? Check out the video to see which look you like the best:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this recording has captured netizens’ attention. The post has amassed over 98,200 upvotes and almost 750 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I need this to become a montage of bigger and bigger hats as OP brushes the cat over time”.

Another individual wrote, “I am doing this to my German Shepherd, except I will be able to make him a pair of pants, hoodie and hat”. “I appreciate the style and creativity. 10/10,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | You won’t believe what this furry feline’s hat is made out of. Watch