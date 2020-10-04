e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat tries on various hats made out of its own fur. Results are as hilarious as you’d expect

Cat tries on various hats made out of its own fur. Results are as hilarious as you’d expect

“A collection of wool hats,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.(Reddit/@Ainfluencer)
         

It is no lie that the Internet’s favourite four-legged friends, aka cats, are often the epitome of cuteness. Now, a white-furred feline is illustrating that notion perfectly by donning various hats made out of its excess fur. These looks are as stylish as one would expect while simultaneously being utterly hilarious.

Posted on Reddit on October 1, this video is 10 seconds long. “A collection of wool hats,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts by showing a pet parent combing the extra fur off their cat. Then, they use the leftover fluff to design headwear in different styles. The feline tries on various hats, from the classic Sherlock hat to one that appears to be a split between a cocktail hat and a fedora.

Is this cat going to solve a murder mystery, or is it attending a horse race? Check out the video to see which look you like the best:

A collection of wool hats from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this recording has captured netizens’ attention. The post has amassed over 98,200 upvotes and almost 750 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I need this to become a montage of bigger and bigger hats as OP brushes the cat over time”.

Another individual wrote, “I am doing this to my German Shepherd, except I will be able to make him a pair of pants, hoodie and hat”. “I appreciate the style and creativity. 10/10,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | You won’t believe what this furry feline’s hat is made out of. Watch

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In