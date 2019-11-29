e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Jacques Kallis shaved exactly half his beard and moustache for this reason

Jacques Kallis is counted among one of the most decorated all-rounders to have played cricket.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jacques Kallis shaved exactly half his beard and moustache for a challenge.
Jacques Kallis shaved exactly half his beard and moustache for a challenge. (Twitter/Jacques Kallis )
         

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has taken social media by storm by posting a picture of him with his beard and mustache half shaved.

On Wednesday, Kallis left his fans amused with his new look who wondered why the former Proteas all-rounder ha sported this new beard look.

“Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill,” wrote Jacques Kallis in his Twitter post. And, the post quickly piqued people’s interest.

From being curious to asking the reason, people dropped all sorts of comments.

The 44-year-old has actually taken up ‘Save The Rhino’ challenge in South Africa which required him to shave off half his facial and chest hair in order to raise awareness and money to save the rhino population in the country. Save The Rhino is a non-profit organisation working towards protecting the animal.

Kallis, counted among one of the most decorated all-rounders to have played the sport, represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma launches campaign to conserve rhinos, impresses Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News