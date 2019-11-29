Jacques Kallis shaved exactly half his beard and moustache for this reason

it-s-viral

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has taken social media by storm by posting a picture of him with his beard and mustache half shaved.

On Wednesday, Kallis left his fans amused with his new look who wondered why the former Proteas all-rounder ha sported this new beard look.

“Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill,” wrote Jacques Kallis in his Twitter post. And, the post quickly piqued people’s interest.

From being curious to asking the reason, people dropped all sorts of comments.

Left: Kallis hitting a sweet cover drive

Right: Kallis bowling a spicy bouncer — Pushkar Kulkarni (@pushkar_18) November 27, 2019

Honestly sir, you should have lots of guts to do this. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — snmanikantann (@snmanikantann) November 27, 2019

Whats going on... — Khawaja Hamza Butt (@khawajaHamzaofc) November 27, 2019

Will not say anything since it’s for charity 😉♥️ looking good jackyyy — Yasaran Pitawala (@YasaranP) November 27, 2019

The 44-year-old has actually taken up ‘Save The Rhino’ challenge in South Africa which required him to shave off half his facial and chest hair in order to raise awareness and money to save the rhino population in the country. Save The Rhino is a non-profit organisation working towards protecting the animal.

Kallis, counted among one of the most decorated all-rounders to have played the sport, represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

