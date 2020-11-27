e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with pet doggo Chesterfield. See adorable pics

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with pet doggo Chesterfield. See adorable pics

Sporting a black cardigan and a pair of blue denim- Aniston showered love on her four-legged friend and celebrated Thanksgiving at her home

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
The photo shows Jennifer Aniston with Lord Chesterfield.
The photo shows Jennifer Aniston with Lord Chesterfield.(Instagram/@jenniferaniston)
         

Just like most of the special occasions in the year 2020 with the ongoing pandemic, this thanksgiving is also a bit different for Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston as the actor celebrated her thanksgiving cuddling up with her adorable pet dog.

The ‘Friends’ star took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) to share photos from her celebrations on Instagram, and to reveal what she’s grateful for this year.

The ‘Murder Mystery’ actor shared a couple of snaps on the photo-sharing platform in which, Aniston plays along with her little furball. Sporting a black cardigan and a pair of blue denim- Aniston showered love on her four-legged friend and celebrated Thanksgiving at her home. Playing around with her pet, the duo seems to enjoy each others company.

The ‘We’re The Millers’ star captioned the post as, “We’re grateful, (alongside folded hands and red heart emojis).”

Celebrity followers, fellow actors and more than 40 lakh fans liked the post, with many leaving sweet comments.

‘The Good Morning Show’ co-star Reese Witherspoon termed the duo in picture “Cutie Pies,” and left two red heart emoticons.

tags
top news
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
Rajkot hospital fire: ‘Extremely pained,’ says PM Modi
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In