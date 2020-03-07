e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Jharkhand CM’s tweet-vention helps athlete get toilet in her home

Jharkhand CM’s tweet-vention helps athlete get toilet in her home

It took a local newspaper to highlight Sangeeta Lakhra’s plight and a social worker posted a tweet on this and tagged it to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ranchi
Hemant Soren, who has been using his Twitter account for giving orders and instructions to the officials, was quick to take the cognizance. (representational image)
Hemant Soren, who has been using his Twitter account for giving orders and instructions to the officials, was quick to take the cognizance. (representational image)(HT file photo)
         
Highlights
  • Gold medallist Sangeeta Lakra’s family could not afford a toilet in the house
  • She was forced to defecate in the open
  • Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren intervened to solve

For athlete Sangeeta Lakhra, it was another kind of dream that has come true after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s intervention. This dream was not related to her career, but it was about having a toilet in her home.

Hailing from a poor background, Lakra’s family could not afford a toilet in their thatched house. Despite the poverty, she managed to excel in sports, winning several medals at the national and international level. She recently won a gold medal at the 41st National Masters Athletics Championship held in Manipur.

Despite all the laurels, Lakra’s family could not afford a toilet in the house and she was forced to defecate in the open. It took a local newspaper to highlight her plight and a social worker posted a tweet on this and tagged it to the Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren, who has been using his Twitter account for giving orders and instructions to the officials, was quick to take the cognizance. He tweeted in Hindi and directed the District Collector (DC) of Simdega: “Kindly help all the medal winners in the district on priority basis and keep me informed.”

This set the officialdom rolling and the DC on March 5 tweeted pictures of the toilet being constructed at Lakra’s residence.

Lakra, a marathoner, is finally seeing her long pending wish getting realised.

tags
top news
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
‘Do not pay attention to rumours’: PM to citizens on coronavirus
‘Do not pay attention to rumours’: PM to citizens on coronavirus
Joe Biden supported India-US nuclear deal, Bernie Sanders didn’t
Joe Biden supported India-US nuclear deal, Bernie Sanders didn’t
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Three Saudi Arabia princes detained, accused of treason: Report
Three Saudi Arabia princes detained, accused of treason: Report
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news