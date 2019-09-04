e-paper
In memory of fountain pen era, Karnataka man creates a 250 kg replica

The hefty model of the stationery weighs 250 kg, which has garnered a lot of attention since the time it was put on a display.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shivamogga
The 19.5 ft long wooden pen is currently on display.
The 19.5 ft long wooden pen is currently on display. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

With the intention of bringing back the memories of the fountain pen era, Krishnamurthy Achar, a carpenter from Avinahalli village has crafted a 19.5 ft long wooden pen. The hefty model of the stationery weighs 250 kg, which has garnered a lot of attention since the time it was put on a display.

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, he said, “Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes. I have always been interested in fountain ink pens, now these classic pens are disappearing. In the memory of that era, I have crafted this pen.”

Pictures of this huge pen was also shared on Twitter.

People had a lot to say about this unusual creation. Here’s how they reacted:

At a time when the fountain pens are going obsolete, this flamboyant creation gives a glimpse of the antiquated times when the fountain pens were in trend.

“In recent times fountain pens are disappearing so I have made this. I have sent the information to Guinness World Records team. Let us see what happens”, he added.

The fellow villagers are hopeful that his creation would bring a good name to the village.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 18:16 IST

