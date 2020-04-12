Karnataka minister and his wife sweep street outside their home, Twitter applauds

it-s-viral

Image of a Karnataka minister and his wife is now the present topic of Twitter chatter and for all the right reasons. There’s a chance that the tale will fill you up with immense respect for the duo.

The pictures of deeds of the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar and his wife were shared on Twitter by Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H.Anil Kumar. It shows the minister and his wife sweeping the street adjacent to their house.

“Thank you hon’ble minister @nimmasuresh and your wife for this gesture of keeping your surrounding clean and sending a strong message of upholding the dignity of labour,” wrote the Commissioner.

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has tugged at people’s heartstrings and it’s clear from the appreciative comments they showered on the post.

“Leading by example,” wrote a Twitter user. “Common man showing citizen how to live!” expressed another. “Hats off to you sir...you are an inspiration!!” praised a third. Great sir, hats off to you sir. You are really inspiration to others and very rare politician like you. Your simplicity speaks,” commented a fourth. “Very nice ma’am,” wrote a fifth.

Suresh Kumar and his wife are truly setting an example for people. What do you think?