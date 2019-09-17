e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

Kid prepares food and then does this. Heartwarming video wins Twitter

The video shows the young kid frying eggs in a big wok. Then he puts rice and other ingredients to prepare the dish. All this time, another kid is seen sitting near him.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It won’t be wrong to say that Twitter has fallen in love with this video.
It won’t be wrong to say that Twitter has fallen in love with this video. (Twitter/@Banjarismee)
         

A video capturing the lovely bond between two kids is now winning hearts of people on the Internet. Though it’s not known who first posted the video online, it’s now being shared by many on Twitter - including Spanish-American celebrity chef José Andrés. The clip shows a young kid cooking. Though that’s surprising, it’s not something that has struck a chord with tweeple.

The video shows the young kid frying eggs in a big wok. Then he puts rice and other ingredients to prepare the dish. All this time, another kid is seen sitting near him. When it’s done, he puts the food in a bowl and then does something absolutely heartwarming. He goes on to feed the kid sitting beside him – which some posts claim is his little sister/ brother. This is what is melting the hearts of people.

It won’t be wrong to say that Twitter has fallen in love with this video. After all, collectively it has gathered millions of views.

Take a look at the adorable video:

All sorts of comments started pouring in on the video. Most commented about the bond between the kids, there were a few who were impressed by his cooking skill.

“The little one giving thumbs up...is just adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “My favorite part is how he gets a bowl, offers his little brother a sample and takes a nibble for himself,” wrote another. “I just want to hug that beautiful little boy for being so responsible and taking care of his little brother’s meal in such a caring manner,” tweeted a third.

Take a look at how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:22 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss