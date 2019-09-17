Kid prepares food and then does this. Heartwarming video wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:37 IST

A video capturing the lovely bond between two kids is now winning hearts of people on the Internet. Though it’s not known who first posted the video online, it’s now being shared by many on Twitter - including Spanish-American celebrity chef José Andrés. The clip shows a young kid cooking. Though that’s surprising, it’s not something that has struck a chord with tweeple.

The video shows the young kid frying eggs in a big wok. Then he puts rice and other ingredients to prepare the dish. All this time, another kid is seen sitting near him. When it’s done, he puts the food in a bowl and then does something absolutely heartwarming. He goes on to feed the kid sitting beside him – which some posts claim is his little sister/ brother. This is what is melting the hearts of people.

It won’t be wrong to say that Twitter has fallen in love with this video. After all, collectively it has gathered millions of views.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Ngapain harus nakal kalo memang bisa kreatif dan menghasilkan kyk adik ini #kenakalankudisekolah pic.twitter.com/aY6bYV8Mvi — Muhammad Iqbal (@Banjarismee) September 11, 2019

All sorts of comments started pouring in on the video. Most commented about the bond between the kids, there were a few who were impressed by his cooking skill.

“The little one giving thumbs up...is just adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “My favorite part is how he gets a bowl, offers his little brother a sample and takes a nibble for himself,” wrote another. “I just want to hug that beautiful little boy for being so responsible and taking care of his little brother’s meal in such a caring manner,” tweeted a third.

Take a look at how others reacted:

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:22 IST