Kid’s last minute attempt to gather knowledge before a test sparks laughter fest on Twitter. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:40 IST

Despite countless hours of preparation, the few minutes before an examination starts turn out to be essential for many. From the last-minute quick reading of notes to discussions with friends, most people try various things in an attempt to pack everything in their minds before the exam starts. The case is the same for this little boy, only the way he’s trying to gather last-minute knowledge has now left people in splits.

Shared by Twitter user Awanish Sharan, the video shows a young boy sitting on a desk with an open book placed in front of him. Throughout the clip, he keeps on turning pages and tries to scoop out the knowledge from the book to put it inside his head.

The video of the little one was captured in Guizhou, China, reports shanghaiist. This cute clip was captured by the boy’s teacher who said he was doing this before appearing for a dictation quiz.

Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation. Can anyone relate to this?” Sharan wrote and shared the video which has sparked a wave of giggles.

It’s not just the innocent attempt of the cute kid but also the peppy music in the background which makes the whole video a delightful watch:

Exam time ‘Final Round’ Preparation.

Can anyone relate to this? 😅😂 @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/SuGSBYrKzF — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 8, 2020

“This is called ‘DIRECT BENEFIT TRANSFER’,” joked a Twitter user. Relating to the video, one person tweeted, “Sir, my whole life runs like this.”

While sharing his own experience, this is what a Twitter user wrote, “Books ko pillo ke niche rakha karte the taki kitab ka gyan dimag me ghus jaye (used to keep books under pillow so the knowledge gets transferred into brain).”

Expressing the adorableness captured in the clip, a user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “Really awesome and innocent” and we think that too.

What do you think of the video?