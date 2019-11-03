Kid’s selfless act on Halloween wins the Internet. Watch what he did

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:10 IST

A little boy from Maryland is being hailed as a hero by many on the Internet and for all the right reasons. During Halloween, he came across an empty trick-o-treat candy bowl outside the home of Leslie Hodges and what he did next has won people’s hearts. There’s a chance that the video will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

Hodges had to take her 3-year-old daughter out on Halloween so she decided to leave a big bowl of candies on her porch for other kids, reports People. However, when the kid in question, later identified as Jackson Champagne, came for his candies he faced an empty bowl. Seeing all the candies gone, young Champagne did something that has impressed many – he refilled the empty bowl using his own stash.

The incident was captured on Leslie Hodges’ CCTV camera and she later shared a video of it on Facebook. Take a look at the clip that details the generosity of the kid:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 17 million views –and still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered over 5 lakh shares, more than 3 lakh reactions and close to 33,000 comments.

People couldn’t stop praising the young boy and they dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“Thank you young man for being the good!!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Cool little guy.” commented another. “This warms my heart...kids are awesome. This one is definitely a hero,” wrote a third. “There are good kids out there,” commented a fourth.

“That’s the type of kid Jackson is. He’s a very sweet, kind and soft-spoken kid,” Champagne’s father Ty told Post, cited People. “I’ve never seen a moment where he acts out negatively toward humanity,” he added.

What do you think of this act of kindness?