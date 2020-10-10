e-paper
Kids dress up like beloved UPS delivery driver to surprise him. Video is too sweet

Kids dress up like beloved UPS delivery driver to surprise him. Video is too sweet

His and the kids reactions are everything.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kevin with the kids dressed up like him.
Kevin with the kids dressed up like him. (Facebook/Lisa Kennedy )
         

It’s always nice to see people doing special things for others. And this Facebook post highlights just that. The share details how kids in a neighbourhood in Boston surprised a UPS delivery driver by dressing up like him.

In her post, that’s making many smile, Lisa Kennedy shared pictures and videos of the special moment. She explained , in the caption, how they wanted to show their UPS driver Kevin how much he means to them and planned the special surprise.

“Throughout the past few months we’ve grown close to our UPS driver Kevin. Of course he brings us all our essentials, but he also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces. He greets us every night with a beep and smile,” wrote Kennedy.

“Tonight we wanted to show Kevin how much he means to us all. A true silver-lining in these crazy times,” she added.

Her post shows Kevin’s shocked reaction to the surprise. What’s also adorable is how excited the kids seem during this whole event. Take a look:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the post has collected several wonderful reactions.

“This is awesome!!! You should definitely send this to corporate - I bet they would love to see this!” shared an individual. “He’s such a great guy and part of the neighborhood! What a great tribute,” posted another.

“This. Is. Awesome!” added a third, not unlike several others. “This is the best thing I’ve seen in a long time! Love it!” shared a fourth.

What do you think of this surprise?

