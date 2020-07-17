e-paper
Kitty climbs gate meant to keep it out of the hall with ease, proves cats are unstoppable. Watch

Kitty climbs gate meant to keep it out of the hall with ease, proves cats are unstoppable. Watch

You may wish to watch this video with its sound turned on.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat climbing a pet barrier gate.
The image shows a cat climbing a pet barrier gate. (Reddit/@CadeFromSales)
         

Many cat enthusiasts already know that our furry little feline friends aren’t just agile but also incredibly smart. Now, here is a kitten who is exemplifying these qualities of its species.

Posted on Reddit on July 17, the clip is almost 25 seconds long. The recording was shared with a caption, “There was an attempt to keep the cat out of the hall”. There was an attempt for sure, but with a humorously low success rate.

As the film begins, viewers come face-to-face with a carpeted hallway. Here, placed right at the entrance of a separate room, is a wooden pet barrier gate.

A few seconds into the video, a grey-furred kitten walks out of a room. The tiny feline walks towards the edge of the barricade and examines it. Then, with one swift motion, starts scaling the hurdle.

The clip ends with the little cat jumping over the obstacle as if it were no big feat. What makes the recording all the more entertaining to watch is the backing track, which is the theme of the Mission: Impossible film series. Check out this mastermind feline here:

There was an attempt to keep the cat out of the hall from r/Catculations

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘catculations’, the post has created quite a buzz. The recording currently has over 3,000 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this genius feline. One person said, “Only inexperienced cat owners would do this to keep a cat out of something lol”. To which the original poster responded, “You cannot contain the kitty. Can confirm, my dad is allergic, so this is our first pet in general”.

Another individual wrote, “Kitten: How nice, you added a climbing frame for me,” while trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“The music just makes this so much better,” read one comment on the subreddit and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on the climbing feline?

Also Read | This cat doing tough cat-culations will make you cheer for it. Watch

