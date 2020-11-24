e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kitty encounters a mirror, is not happy with the ‘copycat’ it sees in it. Watch

Kitty encounters a mirror, is not happy with the ‘copycat’ it sees in it. Watch

“Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me,” reads the caption shared alongside the post, written in the cat’s perspective.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:42 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a kitten.
You may have heard the term copycat being used casually to describe someone who imitates others. Now, get ready to see a real-life ‘copy cat’. But beware, this imitator may steal your heart.

Posted on Reddit on November 23, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me,” reads the caption shared alongside the post, written in the cat’s perspective.

The clip opens to a shot of a grey-and-black furred feline playing in front of a mirror. In the first few seconds, the kitty notices its reflection in the glass. Then, the fun begins.

Check out the video to see the cat’s derpy reaction to its reflection:

Oh god there’s a monster and it’s copying me from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 14,100 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here are some appreciative words that Redditors left under the share. One person said, “Kittens are so adorable when they get all arched up like this”. Do you agree?

Another individual wrote, “Beyond cute”. “This guy knows all my moves!” stated one Redditor probably trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this share?

