Kitty pleads and begs human to let it go… from taking a bath. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:48 IST

There’s no doubt that cats can do anything they want. When you have one in your house, they dictate the terms and you are just a mere care-giver. While our furry felines may have an upper hand in most things, this TikTok video is here to show you the Achilles’ heel of all the kitties out there.

Posted by TikTok user @tara_1282, the clip shows an extremely fluffy kitty wriggling and squirming to get out of the firm grasp of its human. All the cat parent is trying to do is put the kitty inside a tub for a bath.

The hilarious clip is accompanied with an apt narration in the background that brings out how the feline may be pleading for mercy from the dreaded concept of a bath.

We don’t know what happened in the end and if the fluffy flufferson was given a rain check on bath-time, but take a look at the video and prepare to laugh out loud:

The clip has garnered over 3.4 million views since being posted on June 11. While some netizens found the clip amusing and tried to chalk out different thoughts of the kitty, others found an uncanny similarity of the situation with their feline pets.

“OMG! That is some realistic pleading,” writes a TikTok user. We agree to this person since this much begging and those kitty eyes will definitely melt anyone.

“Imma gonna get out and scratch you hooman,” comments another while voicing out a possible thought inside the furry head. “It’s like looking at my cat,” says a third. “Please let him go, if he’s saying he was a good boi, he was a good boi, please spare him woman,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this kitty’s bath-time clip?