e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Kobe Bryant’s death: 2012 tweet on NBA legend’s death in helicopter crash goes viral

Kobe Bryant’s death: 2012 tweet on NBA legend’s death in helicopter crash goes viral

After a Twitter user spotted the post on Kobe Bryant’s death from 2012 and shared it online, it quickly captured people’s attention

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash. (Twitter/@NBA)
         

Kobe Bryant’s tragic demise has left the world shocked and saddened people. World leaders, film stars, athletes and fans of the NBA icon are taking to Twitter to pay tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. Amidst these, a tweet from 2012 has gained attention from people – and left many freaked out.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” reads the tweet which was shared on November 14, 2012.

After a Twitter user spotted the tweet and shared it online, the post quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 1.5 lakh retweets.

The tweet has left some disturbed and many others agitated.

There were several who expressed their suspicion about the authenticity of the tweet. While some argued that the timestamp has been changed, others called it to be a fake post. Defending the authenticity, a few others came forward to comment that the tweet could not have been faked. One person even created a Twitter thread to explain the reasons.

Some people pointed that the tweet is a coincidence, writing that Kobe Bryant often used a helicopter for travels.

The Twitter user, who shared the tweet, didn’t explain the reason behind the post. However, while replying to a recent comment on the tweet, the person expressed that they’re sorry for sharing it.

tags
top news
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news