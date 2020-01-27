Kobe Bryant’s death: 2012 tweet on NBA legend’s death in helicopter crash goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:27 IST

Kobe Bryant’s tragic demise has left the world shocked and saddened people. World leaders, film stars, athletes and fans of the NBA icon are taking to Twitter to pay tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. Amidst these, a tweet from 2012 has gained attention from people – and left many freaked out.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” reads the tweet which was shared on November 14, 2012.

After a Twitter user spotted the tweet and shared it online, the post quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 1.5 lakh retweets.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The tweet has left some disturbed and many others agitated.

Theres no freaking way... 8 years ago someone could have said this... and then 8 years later... having it come true... — NRG Vraxooo (@Vraxooo) January 26, 2020

Absolutely frightening. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 26, 2020

There were several who expressed their suspicion about the authenticity of the tweet. While some argued that the timestamp has been changed, others called it to be a fake post. Defending the authenticity, a few others came forward to comment that the tweet could not have been faked. One person even created a Twitter thread to explain the reasons.

he just changed one of his 2012 posts — Man Maréchal (@peterponcly3) January 26, 2020

Quick thread for anyone questioning the legitimacy of this tweet: it is real. Here’s some supporting info. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Not true.. you're confusing Twitter with Facebook. Here there's no edit option — 27TH OCTOBER🇿🇦 (@king_tality) January 26, 2020

Some people pointed that the tweet is a coincidence, writing that Kobe Bryant often used a helicopter for travels.

For all those asking why he wrote this. It was in the news that day he flew his teammate in his helicopter. This is from a news article on the 14th. pic.twitter.com/tnRxgIxH3F — Humble Narcissist (@phranchk) January 26, 2020

The Twitter user, who shared the tweet, didn’t explain the reason behind the post. However, while replying to a recent comment on the tweet, the person expressed that they’re sorry for sharing it.