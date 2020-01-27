NBA icon Kobe Bryant dies. Barack Obama, Akshay Kumar, and others post heartfelt tributes on Twitter

it-s-viral

Kobe Bryant, NBA superstar, died today in a helicopter crash. His tragic demise has left people grieving all over the world. Kobe Bryant was travelling in a private helicopter which crashed leaving no survivors behind. The incident took place in the city of Calabasas, California and claimed nine lives his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

From world leaders to movie stars, people from all walks of life are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of the five-time NBA champion and pay tributes.

Here’s what former USA president Barack Obama tweeted:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the legend with two posts:

Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former professional basketball player, shared a video and wrote that he will always remember Kobe Bryant as a “man who was much more than an athlete.”

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Actor Akshay Kumar too shared a tweet:

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya remembered the “true sporting icon” with this tweet:

A true sporting icon. RIP Kobe, Gianna and all the victims of helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/gAySYREnLU — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 27, 2020

While some are sharing heartfelt messages, others are expressing their sadness. However, there are also many who are remembering the player by sharing his quotes. Many are creating artistic posts as well.

People on Twitter are sharing their posts using the hashtag #KobeBryant. Some are using the hashtag #RIPMamba because Bryant was nicknamed ‘The Black Mamba’.

Here are some of the posts:

The world of sport and the whole world says goodbye to a legendary player#DEP #KobeBryant #alasparavolar pic.twitter.com/Po63rsQqJh — Marian (@marian14sainz) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa, and three other children, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.