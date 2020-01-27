e-paper
NBA icon Kobe Bryant dies. Barack Obama, Akshay Kumar, and others post heartfelt tributes on Twitter

From world leaders to movie stars, people are taking to Twitter to mourn Kobe Bryant’s death.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kobe Bryant, NBA superstar, died today in a helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant, NBA superstar, died today in a helicopter crash. (Twitter/@juniorbachchan)
         

Kobe Bryant, NBA superstar, died today in a helicopter crash. His tragic demise has left people grieving all over the world. Kobe Bryant was travelling in a private helicopter which crashed leaving no survivors behind. The incident took place in the city of Calabasas, California and claimed nine lives his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

From world leaders to movie stars, people from all walks of life are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of the five-time NBA champion and pay tributes.

Here’s what former USA president Barack Obama tweeted:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the legend with two posts:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former professional basketball player, shared a video and wrote that he will always remember Kobe Bryant as a “man who was much more than an athlete.”

Actor Akshay Kumar too shared a tweet:

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya remembered the “true sporting icon” with this tweet:

While some are sharing heartfelt messages, others are expressing their sadness. However, there are also many who are remembering the player by sharing his quotes. Many are creating artistic posts as well.

People on Twitter are sharing their posts using the hashtag #KobeBryant. Some are using the hashtag #RIPMamba because Bryant was nicknamed ‘The Black Mamba’.

Here are some of the posts: 

Kobe Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa, and three other children, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

