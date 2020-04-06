Kolkata sweet shop makes Corona sandesh and people are not happy

it-s-viral

A sweet shop in Kolkata came up with a new type of sweet and it’s not something that many would like to eat – at least that’s what tweeple suggest. The shop introduced corona sandesh. Let that sink in!

A picture of this new sweet, kept in the shop showcase, soon made its way online and people are not at all impressed. But, wait that’s not all. In the image, along with the sandesh, you can also see another food type inspired by the novel virus - corona cupcakes.

From ‘why’ to ‘ew’, the expressions of people were varied. Most were convinced that it is not a good idea to ‘see’ the deadly virus in the form of a sweet. While some expressed the same with words, others took help of emojis.

“They have lost it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Eww, ugh,” expressed another. “What I like best is - No self-respecting virus can survive this assault,” joked another. “Now, I can never un-seen it,” wrote a fourth.

A report published on a popular Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika about the corona sandesh says that a famous sweet shop in Jadavpur came up with this concept for a special reason. The owner of the shop told the daily that they made this sweet to spread awareness about COVID-19.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a few days ago, allowed the sweet shops to remain open for four hours across the state. Soon after the announcement buyers flocked to different stores to buy sweets and to present them with something new, the shop came up with this sweet.

What do you think of corona sweet and cake? Would you ever try one?