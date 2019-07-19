Lake found high up in snowy Alps. ‘Alarming’ visuals are going viral

“Time to sound the alarm…” - that’s how a mountaineer has described the strange sight he discovered while climbing up the snowy Alps. Bryan Mestre who goes by ‘bryanthealpinist’ on Instagram found a lake at the base of two peaks and took to the photo-sharing site to share a picture and video of the water body. Bryan explained that what made the lake shocking was that there was ice in its place a mere 10 days ago. He even posted a picture to show a comparison.

“Only 10 days of extreme heat were enough to collapse, melt and form a lake at the base of the Dent du Géant and the Aiguilles Marbrées,” he says in his Instagram post, adding that a massive heatwave in the area was the reason behind it.

“Needless to say, the lake was a real surprise. It’s located in the 3,400 to 3,500-meter area. You’re supposed to find ice and snow at this altitude, not liquid water. Most of the time when we stay for a day at this altitude, the water in our water bottles starts freezing,” he told IFL Science.

He had shared the post back at the end of June but the pictures have gone viral more recently.

Mestre followed up the post with a video as well. “It’s very real, the glacier is in terrible shape and liquid water only accelerates the melting process...” he wrote on Instagram.

The posts have collected a ton of comments.

“The climate crisis is truly upon us, it seems those tipping points have been reached,” says one Instagram user.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:15 IST