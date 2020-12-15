e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Last solar eclipse of 2020: Netizens share pictures and videos of the occurrence. They are mesmerising

Last solar eclipse of 2020: Netizens share pictures and videos of the occurrence. They are mesmerising

Last solar eclipse of 2020: Though the last solar eclipse (called Surya Grahan in Hindi) was not visible in India this Monday, you can take a look at the spellbinding phenomenon through pictures and videos shared by netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 02:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the last solar eclipse of 2020.
The image shows the last solar eclipse of 2020.(Twitter/@_yuuru)
         

The last solar eclipse (called Surya Grahan in Hindi) of the year 2020 happened this Monday, on December 14. The phenomenon was visible from Argentina, Chile and other regions of South America. Netizens who got the opportunity to witness this wonderful happening shared photos and videos of it on the Internet. This is particularly exciting as the solar eclipse was not visible in India. So, if you’re a space enthusiast who didn’t get a chance to watch this fascinating occurrence, then you must check out these posts. Even if you’re someone who is not particularly interested in celestial events, these shares are so stunning that they’ll captivate you nonetheless.

This image was shared with the hashtag #Argentina.

This video is almost 10-seconds-long.

“Interesting moment,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

“This is so cool,” wrote a Twitter user under this post.

Did this share leave you speechless too?

Netizens also shared interesting images of the shadows created by the eclipse:

This image shows shadows created by leaves:

This picture shows the shadow of the eclipse on a cat:

The Twitter user stated that this image was taken in Brazil.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read | Parts of South America set to experience total solar eclipse today, NASA shares post

tags
top news
Joe Biden captures electoral votes from all states Donald Trump contested
Joe Biden captures electoral votes from all states Donald Trump contested
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In