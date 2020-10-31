e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Lawnmower robot messages owner for help in Germany as thief tries to steal it

Lawnmower robot messages owner for help in Germany as thief tries to steal it

German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:30 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Berlin
Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police (representational image).
Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A lawnmower robot’s electronic cries for help foiled a thief’s plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton.

German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down.

When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.

Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.

Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.

There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.

tags
top news
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sandeep castles Padikkal after Sunrisers field
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sandeep castles Padikkal after Sunrisers field
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In