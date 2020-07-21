LED mask takes the spotlight after gold and silver versions. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:06 IST

After it was announced that masks are among the essential ways to prevent the spread of the virus, people around the country have taken some rather unique and quirky steps. From making ‘parotta masks’ to stitching masks out of gold and silver threads, the various types of masks are hard to miss. Another addition in that list is this mask laced with LED lights.

A clip shared on Facebook by Bivas Das shows Gaur Nath, a resident of Kachhrapara. Nath can be seen wearing a mask fitted with LED lights. As Das asks him about his mask, he describes that it is supposed to make people aware of the necessity of wearing a mask whenever they step outside.

He also goes on to say that he made the LED mask himself.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on July 15, the clip has garnered over 1,000 views and varied comments from netizens. While some found this unique mask a good way of spreading the important message of wearing a mask, others lauded Nath for his creative efforts.

“This is funny but might be useful,” comments one Facebook user. “Nice initiative,” says another. “Creativity on a different level,” writes another.

What are your thoughts on this LED mask?

