Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, up close video will leave you amazed

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:41 IST

Going on a safari or camping in the jungle, there are several things people do to get a glimpse of wild animals in their natural habitats. However, what happens when they come to visit you while you’re staying inside a room? Probably exactly what this individual did, which is capture a video of the amazing incident. The video, being shared by many on Twitter, shows a leopard drinking water from a swimming pool right outside someone’s hotel room.

A little over a minute long, the video opens with the animal sitting on a platform just outside the glass walls of the room. It then leisurely roams around and eventually, drinks water from a small outdoor swimming pool.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Friendly fellow using the facilities pic.twitter.com/HfAS0iVpdf — keith (@keith40978784) September 5, 2020

While some complimented the beauty of the animal, others wrote that the situation would scare them. People shared various comments on the post.

“A bit too close. Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “What an awesome visitor,” commented another. “Magnificent creature,” said a third. “Can’t stop watching this. Thanks for sharing,” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think of the video?

