Leopard rescued from well in Madhya Pradesh using this genius technique. Watch

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:40 IST

Highlights The leopard had fallen into a well and needed to be rescued

Forest officials used a rope ladder and charpai to pull the animal out

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the rescue on Twitter

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men may not have been able to put Humpty Dumpty together again but a group of forest officials successfully rescued a leopard that fell into a well. A video shows the dramatic and tense rescue of the big cat from a well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. What’s interesting is how they pulled off the feat.

The video, tweeted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, shows a group of men holding both sides of a rope ladder across a well. A charpai (bed) had been fastened on the ladder right in the middle. And the leopard can be seen sitting right on top of it.

The clip shows the men pulling the ladder up together. Once it reaches the edge of the well, the men are seen walking away to allow the leopard to climb up the rest of the way.

“Ingenuity at best,” says Kaswan about the video, adding that the leopard supported its rescue as well, since several times, the animal attacks its rescuers. He also wrote that IFS officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi shared the video with him.

Since being shared some two hours ago, the video has collected over 2,100 likes and nearly 500 retweets. The video has left many impressed as is clear from the comments section of the tweet.

“Woh kitna dara hua hai (it looked so scared). Thank God ki he is safe and the rescuers didn’t get attacked,” says a Twitter user. “What patience and ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team!” says another. “Hats off to rescuers, fear in their eyes is palpable,” comments a third.

Just days ago, Kaswan shared another video of a baby’s elephant’s rescue from a ditch. The tweet details how the rescue operation took about five hours and members of the herd waited patiently while forest officials worked.