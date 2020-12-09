Leopard trapped in a noose set free by forest officials in Dharamshala

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:02 IST

Forest officials on Tuesday rescued a trapped leopard from Dharamshala’s Fatehpur village in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Anil Thakur, Chief Conservator of the Forest Department, the leopard will be taken to the Gopalpur Zoo and released after treatment.

Himachal Pradesh: Forest officials rescued a leopard from Fatehpur village in Dharamshala, yesterday.



Anil Thakur, Chief Conservator says," The leopard was trapped in the area. It will be taken to Gopalpur Zoo and later released after treatment." pic.twitter.com/6lRo9esfo7 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

“The leopard was trapped by a noose and was set free by officials here. We face about 10 to 12 such cases every year. We are currently training our field staff on tranquilizer guns and got a good opportunity to show them how to use it practically. We also guide people to take care of wild animals and not to get involved in such criminal activities,” Thakur said.

He further said that an FIR would soon be lodged and the leopard would be released after a proper checkup.