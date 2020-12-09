e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Leopard trapped in a noose set free by forest officials in Dharamshala

Leopard trapped in a noose set free by forest officials in Dharamshala

The leopard will be taken to the Gopalpur Zoo and released after treatment.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
Officials rescued a trapped leopard from Dharamshala’s Fatehpur village.
Officials rescued a trapped leopard from Dharamshala's Fatehpur village.(ANI)
         

Forest officials on Tuesday rescued a trapped leopard from Dharamshala’s Fatehpur village in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Anil Thakur, Chief Conservator of the Forest Department, the leopard will be taken to the Gopalpur Zoo and released after treatment.

“The leopard was trapped by a noose and was set free by officials here. We face about 10 to 12 such cases every year. We are currently training our field staff on tranquilizer guns and got a good opportunity to show them how to use it practically. We also guide people to take care of wild animals and not to get involved in such criminal activities,” Thakur said.

He further said that an FIR would soon be lodged and the leopard would be released after a proper checkup.

