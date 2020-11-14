e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Life-like finger fighting video receives a thumbs up from netizens. Seen it yet?

Life-like finger fighting video receives a thumbs up from netizens. Seen it yet?

“The way those fingers are synced,” reads the caption alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:09 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dressed just like ninja warriors, the battle with fingers is definitely an entertaining watch.
Dressed just like ninja warriors, the battle with fingers is definitely an entertaining watch.(YouTube/Mr. Manos)
         

There are plenty of videos on the Internet that netizens can’t get enough of. This finger fighting video based on a ninja battle theme is a perfect example of that category. Shared on Reddit, the old video has recaptured the attention of netizens. After watching, chances are you will be amazed thoroughly just like others.

Originally shared on a YouTube page called Mr. Manos in May, the video shows a fighting scene performed with fingers. Dressed just like ninja warriors, the battle with fingers is definitely an entertaining watch.

“The way those fingers are synced,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the intense fight:

The way those fingers are synced from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on November 13, the clip has garnered over 5,800 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop praising how amazing the video was. Many also expressed that they played the video on loop.

“I can’t stop rewatching it for how good it is,” wrote a Reddit user. “Love how he simulates the slow motion too,” commented another. “This looks like a real fight. The fingers are so skilled. Hands down,” pointed out a third. To which one individual expressed punily, “I feel like you hid a pun in here but I can’t quite put my finger on it”.

“It’s a thumb up for me,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this finger fighting video?

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In