Lightning explodes toilet into hundreds of pieces. People can’t stop laughing

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:05 IST

When you think of an explosion in the bathroom, chances are it’s a joke about a bad case of diarrhoea. In a bizarre incident in Florida, however, a bathroom actually ended up exploding - and we mean literally. A woman reported the strange incident in which her toilet actually exploded into hundreds of pieces. No the reason had nothing to do with a bad stomach but actually lightning.

Marylou Ward and her husband were sitting in their house, when they noticed smoke coming out of a septic tank, reports WINK News. “We smelled smoke and I looked outside. It was the smoke from the septic tank that was coming,” she said.

The couple immediately called in A-1 Affordable Plumbing Inc for help. The service providers took to Facebook to share the reason behind this unusual incident. “Lightening struck this home owners septic tank, igniting the methane gas (natural gas from sewer) in the sewer pipes and causing an explosion,” they wrote. Further adding, no one was hurt in the explosion.

The post proved to be a source of laughter for many. “This gives new meaning to ‘explosive diarrhea’!” wrote a Facebook user. “Makes me want to hold it during a lightning storm!” wrote another. “Talk about a crappy day,” wrote a third.

