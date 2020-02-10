‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ trend gets TikTok twist. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:14 IST

Remember the social media challenge stated by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton which went all sorts of viral. Yes, the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme trend where various celebrities – both from Hollywood and Bollywood – joined in. Some B-town celebs who took part in the meme trend are Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Karan Johar.

Now, the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ trend is back but with a TikTok twist. Turns out, under hashtag #socialmediachallange, the platform is inviting people to showcase all their social media versions – but in this version, Tinder gets replaced with TikTok.

The video format, shows four looks of a user – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Several people joined the trend and dropped their videos. We have collected some for you:

A TikTok user took a step ahead, and showcased different avatars of a dog.

Do you want to take part in TikTok’s #socialmediachallange?