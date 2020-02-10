‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ trend gets TikTok twist. Watch
Remember the social media challenge stated by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton which went all sorts of viral. Yes, the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ meme trend where various celebrities – both from Hollywood and Bollywood – joined in. Some B-town celebs who took part in the meme trend are Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Karan Johar.
Now, the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder’ trend is back but with a TikTok twist. Turns out, under hashtag #socialmediachallange, the platform is inviting people to showcase all their social media versions – but in this version, Tinder gets replaced with TikTok.
The video format, shows four looks of a user – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Several people joined the trend and dropped their videos. We have collected some for you:
@rehaanaroy
एक इंसान पर रूप अनेक 🤣🤣 #socialmediachallenge #trending #tiktokindia #foryou #rehaanlovers♬ original sound - Rehaan A Roy
@surajpalsingh964
which one you liked the most ? 🙈❤️❤️ #socialmediachallenge♬ Haan Main Galat Instrumental - Arijit Singh,Shashwat Singh
@nagmaa
Which is your fav social media platform? 😅 Mine is TIKTOK 😍 #SocialMediaChallenge #TiktokText #Atrangz #Fyp♬ socialmediachallenge - Nagma Mirajkar ♥️
@sabyasachi_actor
#my #funny #socialmediachallenge 😜which one is ur Favorite? #foryou#foru#trend#trending#fyp#odiamuser#sabyasachi#odisha tiktok_india Rocks tiktok♬ MUQABLA - YASH NARVEKAR,PARAMPARA THAKUR
A TikTok user took a step ahead, and showcased different avatars of a dog.
@kairathehusky123
Which look do you like the most ? #socialmedia #linkedin #facebook #instagram #tiktok #socialmediachallenge #love #cute #dogs #husky #pets♬ Cute - Bar Music Jazz Stars
Do you want to take part in TikTok’s #socialmediachallange?