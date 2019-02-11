Little girl falls into panda enclosure. Watch her dramatic rescue

Panda videos are a great source of joy and entertainment for many on the Internet. People can spend hours watching pandas frolicking in the snow or eating bamboo or even playing with their friends. However, this video of a little girl who fell into a panda enclosure in China isn’t like the other videos. The scary clip shows the little girl’s rescue from the enclosure as pandas stood close by.

According to the video, shared on Facebook by CGTN, the little girl fell into the enclosure while she was sitting on the fence. The clip shows a guard trying to help the little girl out by using a pole. Meanwhile, a panda, standing extremely close to the girl, can be seen staring at her.

Eventually, as more pandas come closer to the girl, the guard is seen reaching out to her and pulling her out of the enclosure. Thankfully, the pandas did not attack the girl.

The incident has prompted the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province to issue a warning: “Pandas are not as meek and docile as they appear”, reports China Daily.

The video, meanwhile, has collected quite a few reactions.

“Need to be more careful,” says one Facebook user. “Good job,” says another.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 15:08 IST