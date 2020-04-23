e-paper
Living a Zoom life? Here are some relatable memes that'll make you LOL

Living a Zoom life? Here are some relatable memes that’ll make you LOL

From hilarious fails during online meetings to weird backgrounds being used in the app, people have come up with all sorts of Zoom memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zoom memes are leaving people in splits.
Zoom memes are leaving people in splits. (Twitter/@Funny53182966)
         

Online video conferencing apps are popular instruments of communication for many these days. Among these apps is Zoom which not only helps people get on endless video calls, it’s also providing people with something else, hilarious memes.

From hilarious fails during online meetings to weird backgrounds being used in the app, people have come up with all sorts of memes. There’s a chance that if you’re living the Zoom life, you will probably relate to these posts instantly.

How do you react when that one kid in your online class who reminds everyone to turn their camera on, including the teacher? Oh wait, are you that kid?

When you think you are doing the Zoom thing well! But, then again that’s what just you think:

How do you get ready for that important call over Zoom?

And that feeling when you enter the meeting at the exact time it was scheduled:

How to prepare for Zoom? The audio vs video versions:

What of these memes tickled your funny bone?

