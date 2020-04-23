Living a Zoom life? Here are some relatable memes that’ll make you LOL

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:24 IST

Online video conferencing apps are popular instruments of communication for many these days. Among these apps is Zoom which not only helps people get on endless video calls, it’s also providing people with something else, hilarious memes.

From hilarious fails during online meetings to weird backgrounds being used in the app, people have come up with all sorts of memes. There’s a chance that if you’re living the Zoom life, you will probably relate to these posts instantly.

How do you react when that one kid in your online class who reminds everyone to turn their camera on, including the teacher? Oh wait, are you that kid?

you when that one kid in the zoom class reminds everyone and the teacher that they need to turn on the camera pic.twitter.com/RcJDLXNdol — ya (@UrReactionMemes) April 23, 2020

When you think you are doing the Zoom thing well! But, then again that’s what just you think:

I’m doing this zoom thing well pic.twitter.com/3Jlw6aFXT8 — Bean fan account (@plantmumma) April 5, 2020

How do you get ready for that important call over Zoom?

And that feeling when you enter the meeting at the exact time it was scheduled:

Me entering the Zoom meeting at exactly the time on the calendar pic.twitter.com/yVM4cjd6Ot — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) April 21, 2020

How to prepare for Zoom? The audio vs video versions:

What of these memes tickled your funny bone?