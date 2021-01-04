Looks like this cat won’t be playing with balloons again any time soon. Watch to find out why

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:47 IST

The sound of a balloon popping is usually startling enough to scare even a human being. Then, for cats, cute furry beings who are prone to getting startled by the most unassuming things, this sound can be quite shocking. This notion is proven best by a clip which shows a cat named Chippy getting super scared because of a balloon popping. So much so that it seems like Chippy won’t be playing with a balloon again any time soon.

Posted on Reddit on January 3, this short recording is almost five seconds long. “Chippy doesn’t trust balloons anymore,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip opens to a shot of Chippy hugging a golden-coloured balloon. The furry feline rolls on the floor with the balloon for a few seconds. Then, all of a sudden, the balloon pops. To say that it startles Chippy may be an understatement.

Check out the recording below to see Chippy’s reaction:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 13,000 upvotes and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here’s what people had to say about Chippy. One person said, “No one should trust a balloon. NO ONE”.

Another individual wrote, “Balloons have the potential to even give me a tiny fright”. Do you relate? “Let’s just say I’ve been having a really bad day and this little video helped change that,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this?

