Cat gets startled by its reflection, tries to fight it. Clip is hissterical

Cat gets startled by its reflection, tries to fight it. Clip is hissterical

“I must attack this strange creature,” reads the caption of the post, written from the feline’s perspective.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline walking in front of a mirror.
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline walking in front of a mirror. (Reddit/@TreKs)
         

Are you still recovering from weekend blues as the first day of the working week draws to a close? Are you looking for a little pick-me-up after getting done with a rather long Monday? If so, then here is a recording that you must check out. The derpy video, which shows a kitty getting startled by its reflection in the mirror, is so ‘pawsome’, that it’s bound to leave you with a massive smile on your face.

Posted on Reddit on December 20, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. “I must attack this strange creature,” reads the caption of the post, written from the feline’s perspective.

The clip shows a white-and-brown furred feline walking in front of a mirror. As soon as the kitty spots itself, it jumps high in the air and backs away. Clearly shocked to see its ‘copy cat’, pun intended, the feline takes a few seconds to approach the mirror again. Then, it tentatively lands a few paw punches on its reflection.

Check out this ‘hissterical battle’ here:

I must attack this strange creature from r/StartledCats

If watching that video left you giggling, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on aptly named subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has garnered over 16,500 upvotes and almost 150 comments from netizens.

Here’s how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “The sideways hops are the cutest ever”.

Another individual joked, “I feel this way when I look in the mirror sometimes, too”. “Watched this several times in a row. Kept getting better and better,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Funny clip of startled cat aptly illustrates why kitties rule the Internet. Watch

