Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky

Lunar Eclipse 2020: People are taking to Twitter to shared spectacular images of Strawberry Moon .

Jun 05, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter is flooded with various images of the Strawberry Moon.
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter is flooded with various images of the Strawberry Moon.
         

If you are someone who is a lover of celestial events, then you may already have your eyes glued to the sky to witness the Strawberry Moon. In case you are not a star gazer, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy this astronomical phenomenon which is a sight to behold.

Visible from across different parts of the country, this is the last full moon in the month of June. Now, people are taking to Twitter to share spectacular images of this illuminated beauty. We have collected some of the images for you to enjoy and we must tell you that they’re mesmerising. Don’t believe us, judge for yourself:

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a set of amazing images:

Another person shared these images where the moon is visible against the backdrop of a pink-purple sky:

Without any caption, this Twitter user just shared these images and they’re spectacular:

“#StrawberryMoon Maniacs or just Lunatics,” with this witty caption, here’s what a Twitter user tweeted:

Another Twitter user wrote, “Full moon at my house captured on today. Quite decent from my phone” and shared this image:

Strawberry Moon which appeared on June 5 this year is also known as Honey Moon.

