Madhya Pradesh cop goes beyond call of duty to help elderly woman. Video is heartening

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:08 IST

Stepping beyond her call of duty, a cop from Madhya Pradesh did something that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A video, tweeted by the state’s former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shows a female cop extending a helping hand towards an elderly woman.

Chouhan, in the tweet’s caption, wrote that he is proud of police officer Shraddha Shukla and appreciated her thoughtfulness. Shared on September 26, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention – it’s clear from over 23,000 views it has received till now.

In the video, Shukla is seen helping an elderly woman get dressed. Soon after getting fully dressed, the elderly woman hugs Shukla.

Take a look:

दमोह जिले की मगरोन थाना प्रभारी श्रद्धा शुक्ला जैसी बेटियों पर मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व है। बेटियां सबके दु:ख को समझती हैं वे हर घर का उजाला हैं। इन्हीं से सृष्टि धन्य हुई है। यही तो इस संसार को खुशियों से समृद्ध करेंगी। बेटी श्रद्धा को स्नेह, आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/yGtdVnP5iG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2019

People had a lot to say about the police officer and her kind gesture. They dropped all sorts of comments on the video too. Here’s how they reacted:

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:08 IST