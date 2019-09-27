e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Madhya Pradesh cop goes beyond call of duty to help elderly woman. Video is heartening

Chouhan, in the tweet’s caption, wrote that he is proud of police officer Shraddha Shukla and appreciated her thoughtfulness.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the video, Shukla is seen helping an elderly woman get dressed.
In the video, Shukla is seen helping an elderly woman get dressed. (Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)
         

Stepping beyond her call of duty, a cop from Madhya Pradesh did something that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A video, tweeted by the state’s former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shows a female cop extending a helping hand towards an elderly woman.

Chouhan, in the tweet’s caption, wrote that he is proud of police officer Shraddha Shukla and appreciated her thoughtfulness. Shared on September 26, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention – it’s clear from over 23,000 views it has received till now.

In the video, Shukla is seen helping an elderly woman get dressed. Soon after getting fully dressed, the elderly woman hugs Shukla.

Take a look:

People had a lot to say about the police officer and her kind gesture. They dropped all sorts of comments on the video too. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think?

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:08 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Maharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEMoney Laundering CasePriyanka ChopraP ChidambaramBRD Medical collegeIndian Army
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss